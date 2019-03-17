Soveriegn Trust Insurance (STI) says it is passionate about the development of sports in the country.

The company said in Lagos on Sunday that it was resolute in promoting development in all areas of human endeavours as much as it could accommodate.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy is always hinged on health, sports and the community, and this to us is encompassing,” it said.

The company said the seventh edition of its Open Golf Tournament would kick-off on March 22 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It said that the event would run through to March 24 at Ibadan Golf Club.

The company said that the event would bring together top golfers from different golf clubs in the country.

Mr Olumide Oyediran, the captain of Ibadan Golf Club, was quoted in the statement as commending STI for keeping to its promise of sponsoring the tournament on annual basis.

“Ibadan Golf Club is very optimistic that the year’s tournament will be thrilling and exciting than the last edition.

“We enjoin all golf enthusiasts across the country to make the ancient city the converging point during the 3-day tournament,” Oyediran said. (NAN)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

