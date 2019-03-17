Two members of a notorious robbery gang, allegedly terrorising residents of Lekki area of Lagos State have been arrested by the police, shortly after robbing two residents.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana said in a press statement on Sunday, that the suspects were arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maroko Police Station, CSP Isah Abdulmajid.

“The team had embarked on crime prevention patrol along the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge around 9pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In the course of their duty, they came in contact with two young women, Gbemi and Hannah, who appeared to be in panic.

“Upon questioning, they explained to the team that they had just been dispossessed of their phones by the suspects at gunpoint.

“They pointed at the direction through which the bandits escaped on a motorcycle and the police gave them a hot chase.

“The team tracked the suspects and upon searching them, one operational single barrel gun, a cutlass and the phones were found on them. The items were recovered and the criminals taken into custody.

“In their confessional statements, they owned up to belonging to a syndicate terrorising Lekki and its environs.” he said.

The PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, commended the police team for its swift response and arrest of the perpetrators.

“He directed that the case be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command for further investigations.

“The CP assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to securing lives and property in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“He warned criminal-minded individuals to either change their ways or face the full weight of the law,” Elkana said.

