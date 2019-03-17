Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has announced that the State Government will set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ensure that the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) personnel who killed Dr Ferry Gberegbe, PDP Khana collation agent are brought to justice.

Wike also announced a N200 million scholarship for the four children of the Late Dr Gberegbe, directing the widow of the deceased to open bank accounts for each of the four children.

“We will set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ensure that the culprits are brought to Justice. It is unfortunate that F-SARs killed the PDP Collation Agent.

“The State Government will offer scholarship to the four young children left behind by the deceased. The mother of the children should open dedicated account for each of the children. The State Government will pay N50 million to each of the four children for their education”

He spoke on Saturday in Port Harcourt when he led leaders of Rivers State on a condolence visit to the family of the slain lecturer .

The governor decried the shooting of the late lecturer by men of F-SARs led by Rivers F-SARs Commander, Akin Fakorede, at the Khana Collation Centre, where he served as the PDP Collation Agent. He said the fatal shots led to his death.

He said: “It is most unfortunate that the young man was shot dead by F-SARs led by Akin Fakorede in an attempt to cart away election results.

“Instead of us to allow people to choose who will represent and govern them, the security agencies will not allow that. Rather they prefer to kill us.

“He died in the course of the defending the PDP. He died in the course of defending democracy. I want to assure the family that all those who killed him will not go free”.

Governor Wike said the Late Dr Gberegbe remained committed to the PDP even on his sick-bed. He said the deceased sent him a text message saying that he would very happy when Governor Wike is declared winner of the election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

