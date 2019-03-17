Tragedy struck in Omu-Aran, Kwara on Saturday when a middle-age bricklayer, simply identified as Lukman, allegedly attacked and cut off the hand of a 60-year-old woman, Muibat Abifarin, with a cutlass.

The attacker, who was said to be showing traits of insanity, also attacked two of his co-tenants in a bungalow at Orolodo Area, beside the Olomu’s palace in Omu-Aran.

Abifarin, who had her left hand severed from her body, was said to have been rushed to Ajisafe Hospital in the community while the other two victims with varying degree of injuries were also been treated at Omu-Aran General Hospital.

A news correspondent, who was at the private hospital on Sunday, reports that no visitor was allowed access to Abifarin by the hospital management as she was said to be recovering from the surgery performed on her hand.

A nurse in the hospital, who preferred anonymity, said that visitors could only be allowed around 6 p.m. when she might have fully recovered from the effect of the surgery.

She, however, described her condition as stable and that she was responding to treatment.

An eyewitness account by Azeez Abifarin, a student and son of the victim, said the incident happened around 10 p.m on Saturday as the family was about going to sleep.

“I think there was a kind of argument between Abeeb, my senior brother and Lukman over a dead goat been roasted by Lukman outside the compound which later degenerated and Abeeb was attacked with a cutlass.

“It was the gory sight of Abeeb’s condition that prompted my mother, who was about sleeping, to rush out and confronted Lukman over the motive of the attack on Abeeb.

“It was in the process that Lukman again raised the cutlass against my mother’s head and she quickly defended herself with her left hand before the hand was cut off,” he said.

The father of the attacker, who preferred anonymity, said at the private hospital where Abifarin was receiving treatment that he was informed of the incident on phone immediately after his morning prayer.

“I was shocked when I saw the extent of the attack on the victims after I was informed on phone and I rushed to the scene of the incident.

“He (Lukman) was with me in my house a day before the incident and did not show any sign of somebody harbouring any evil plans,” he said.

It was gathered that Lukman was promptly arrested and detained at the Omu-Aran Police Command.

The Divisional Police Officer was not available when a news correspondent visited the station and calls to his line were not going through.

An officer in the command, who preferred anonymity, however, confirmed Lukman’s arrest, adding that investigation into the case had commenced.

