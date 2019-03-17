Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League but needed James Milner’s late penalty to avoid dropping points at Fulham.

Leading through Sadio Mane’s 11th goal in as many games in all competitions, the visitors failed to put a limited Fulham side away, allowing the hosts back into the game.

A dire defensive mix-up between defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson gifted Ryan Babel an equaliser against his former club on 74 minutes.

But Fulham keeper Sergio Rico then made an equally poor blunder, dropping Mohammed Salah’s curling shot and fouling Mane as the Senegal forward went for the ball, BBC reports.

Substitute Milner calmly hit his penalty down the middle as Rico dived right, sending a relieved Liverpool back to the top for the first time since 1 March.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now two points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

