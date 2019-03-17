Rev. Maxwell Onyia of the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu has called on Christians to live exemplary lives for others to be converted and become righteous.

Onyia made the call on Sunday in a homily at the church in Enugu with the theme “Witnessing and Soul Winning’’, which was contained in the book of Matthew 8:35–38.

The cleric said that Christians must shun evil, greed and materialism by “being the light in everywhere they find themselves’’.

He said that the light of a genuine Christian remained the Bible, most people around him or her read and these people strives much to emulate such life.

“It is not enough that you know God. Or that you are a born again. You must live out the life of a genuine Christian in your daily affairs with people and you must be a true reflection of Christ,’’ he said.

