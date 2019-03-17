The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday said that it had fixed the only constituency poll for the Ekiti State House of Assembly that was not concluded on March 9 to March 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election in Ekiti East Constituency 1 had been declared inconclusive by the INEC, following reported cases of violence and other factors.

INEC’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr Muslim Omoleke, who also doubles as the Commission’s Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state announced the new date in Ado Ekiti.

He asked those political parties that would be participating in the supplementary election to be getting ready.

He assured the parties that the commission would not deviate from the tradition of neutrality and fairness in the forthcoming supplementary election.

He said that the election would hold in five polling units in the constituency area, in line with the directive from the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The election of Ekiti East Constituency 1 was suspended by INEC on March 9, when the house of assembly and governorship elections were being held across the country.

The INEC official had declared the results in the other 25 constituencies which were in favour of the ruling APC.

Omoleke said that INEC would meet with the security agencies during the week and brief them on the need to be well prepared for the conduct of the supplementary election.

