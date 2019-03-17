Prof. Rasaki Bakare, Dean, Post Graduate School, Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has said that the institution runs 60 post graduate programmes across 30 departments.

Bakare made this known in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while speaking on the university’s post graduate matriculation ceremony scheduled for March 27.

He said that all post graduate programmes offered by the university was fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We took off with 16 programmes in eight departments at both Masters and Doctoral levels, we had to wait for more of our programmes to acquire full accreditation.

“As we speak, we have 60 programmes across 30 departments in the school, both at the Masters and PhD levels,” he said.

The dean further said that the university also offered post-graduate diploma programmes in a few academic areas.

“Though FUOYE is a new university, we are just about nine years old, we are very ambitious. Consistently, we have been ranked between 12th and 14th out of 96 universities in the country.

“FUOYE has been the first among its peers, I mean among those established by former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.”

He said the height attained by the university was monumental, adding that “this has become a selling point for the post graduate school.

“In FUOYE, there is so much happening, we are up beat in virtually everything we do, because we want to catch up with older universities in the country,” he said. (NAN)

