The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it has commenced ‘Back to School’ campaign for the survivors of the collapsed building in Lagos Island.

Mr Olakunle Lasisi, Secretary of the Lagos office of NRCS told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the project would help the survivors, particularly the students, overcome the trauma.

According to Lasisi, the branch decide to embark on the project after concluding its need assessment for the survivors.

“We’ve been able to reach out to the people affected and we’re trying to help them recover.

“One of the things they need to do is to go back to school.

“If they keep waiting at home, they will still be dealing with the trauma but if they’re sent back to school immediately, it will ease some of their burdens,” he explained.

The secretary further explained that the society was carrying out psychosocial support for the victims; through visits, counselling and provision of relief materials.

He pledged the continued support of NRCS to the victims as much as it could.

Lasisi, however, urged individuals and corporate organisations to support the society’s project in helping the children go back to school.

