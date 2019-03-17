The Ayangburen of Ikorodu in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, on Sunday urged the indigenes of the town at home and in the Diaspora to embrace and uplift their cultural heritage.

The monarch said that this would encourage and enhance the economic growth and development of the community

The monarch gave the advice during the grand finale of the 2019 edition of the Annual “Odun Osu” Festival, organised by the community at the Ayangburen’s Palace in Ikorodu.

The festival “Odun Osu’ is an age long and important festival celebrated by the monarch to pave way for the celebration of other traditional festivals within Ikorodu.

The festival is dedicated to praying for the monarch and praying for peace for the town.

No festival is celebrated during the period as all the chiefs and community leaders within Ikorodu division usually pay homage and celebrate with the Ayangburen in his palace on the final day of “Odun Osu”.

According to the monarch, the significance of the festival is to appease the gods for tranquility and peaceful coexistence in the community during the seven days it normally lasted.

“As you can see, all the sons and daughters of Ikorodu from far and near are rejoicing, it is like a home coming where they come together to appease the gods at the beginning of the year that whatever they ask for shall be granted.

“As the custodian of culture and tradition and the father of everybody, I have to pray so that we will not encounter any ugly incident through out the year.

“Since my ascending the throne of my ancestors as the incumbent Ayangburen, there has been tremendous blessings for the people of Ikorodu.

“The last elections we had was peaceful because we had appeased the gods before then for peace which is the reason we have the highest votes in Ikorodu division,” the monarch said.

Similarly, at the festival, Dr. Tajudeeen Bawa-Allah, the Mogaji of Ikorodu land, said that the essence of the festival was to showcase the culture and tradition of the community.

Bawa-Allah who was the pioneer Dean, Faculty of Transport, Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, commended all the chiefs and indigenes for their support on the success of the celebration.

“The festival is the first organised by the monarch to showcase our culture and tradition of the land,” Bawa-Allah said.

Also speaking, the Olukotun of Ikotun, Oba Abdulrasak Adebayo, urged the traditional rulers to uphold the tradition and cultural heritage of the Yoruba as well as make it a primary duty.

The majority leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Mr Sanai Agunbiade, called on the indigenes to actively participate in the festival.

He said that its competition would pave way for the celebrations of other traditional festivals in accordance with the cultural heritage of Ikorodu community.

He commended the monarch for a successful celebration.

Also, Mr Kaoli Olusanya, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, said that the “Odun Osu” is also known as “Odun Oba”, adding that during the period, other forms of social activities would be put to a stop.

Olusanya commended everyone who had supported the monarch in ensuring the successful celebration of the festival, adding that the celebration would lift the ban on other traditional festivals such as the “Magbo”, “Liwe”, “Eluku” and “Oro”.

