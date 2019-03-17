Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has advised the Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to prioritize the welfare of the people of his state as a way of compensating them for their overwhelming support.

He gave the advice when Abiodun paid him a courtesy visit at his Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, private residence, on Saturday.

On Abiodun’s entourage were the Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Lanre Tejuoso; a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Segun Adesegun; Mr Tunde Osibodu; Mr Tunde Osinowo; and Mr. Afolabi Salisu, among others.

Ajimobi, who expressed appreciation to the people of Ogun State for electing Abiodun, urged the governor-elect to see his election as a rare opportunity to serve his people and better their lots.

While congratulating Abiodun, whom he said was his brother and close family friend, the governor described him as gentle, kind-hearted and an epitome of humility.

The governor said, “When my brother, Dapo Abiodun, intimated me about his intention to contest for the Ogun State governorship election, I told him that he should go ahead and that he would be victorious, by the grace of God. I therefore thank God that today he has become the governor-elect of Ogun State. I have every cause to glorify God on his behalf. In the affairs of man, God has always been present.

“It is this divine presence that has brought him this victory. Dapo is gentle, kind-hearted and an epitome of humility. All these he has demonstrated here today through this visit. While I’m congratulating you on this victory, let me state that an opportunity to serve is an opportunity to be Godly. You must therefore do everything humanly possible to prioritize the welfare of your people as a way of compensating them for the overwhelming support they gave you which led to your emergence as governor-elect”.

The governor told Abiodun to be ready and prepared to step on toes if he wanted to record meaningful achievements and make a change during his tenure.

He said, “If you want to be a good leader and make a change, you must be ready and prepared to step on toes. When you step on toes, the toes will kick you back. Just forge ahead. If you really want to make a change, study your environment; have courage, not only to envision but also to make a difference. Put Godliness above all things and ensure that whatever you do is in the best interest of the people.

“While I will tell you that you should not under-estimate your enemies, let me however say that you should not be deterred by their antics. You can lose a battle but you must win the war. You will have sycophants along the way but you must remain focused. I have no doubt that with the level of your intellectual disposition, you will succeed”.

Speaking earlier, the governor-elect said the purpose of the visit was to thank Ajimobi for his support during the election and to seek his ‘wise counsel’.

While giving glory to God for his victory, Abiodun said that ‘some forces’ did everything possible to scuttle his victory, adding however that God, in His infinite mercy, had given him the grace to win.

He commended the governor whom he described as his ‘very good brother’ for staying with him since he started the journey.

Abiodun, who said that he was extremely pained when he heard of Ajimobi’s defeat, however, said that the monumental achievements which the governor had recorded would remain indelible.

He said, “Things like these happen some times which you extremely difficult to explain. But, you are a good man. You are the father of modern Oyo State. You have turned the fortunes of the state around and I am sure that posterity will judge you right”.

