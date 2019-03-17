Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi continued his impressive goalscoring form for Rotherham United who fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich City in their English Championship clash on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajayi has now scored in three consecutive games for Rotherham United.

The Super Eagles defender has found the back of the net on six different occasions in 38 English Championship appearances for the Millers this season.

Young Nigerian forward Joshua Kayode was an unused substitute for Rotherham United in the game.

In another Championship match on Saturday, John Mikel Obi also ended on the losing side with Middlesbrough at the Villa Park in Birmingham, losing 0-3 to Aston Villa.

Mikel who was on for 90 minutes in the game was cautioned in the 52nd minute.

He has made nine appearances for Tony Pulis’ men since his arrival at the club in winter.

Oghenekaro Etebo made a return to Stoke City’s starting line-up in their 0-0 home draw against Reading after missing the Potters’ previous two Championship games due to groin injury.

Etebo played the entire duration of the game at the Bet365 Stadium, even though he also received a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

The Super Eagles’ midfielder has made 26 appearances in the Championship and has scored a goal for Stoke City thus far this season.

