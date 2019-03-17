Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested suspected killers of four police operatives in Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters.

A statement issued on Sunday in Benin by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said their arrest followed an order to the State Police Command by Governor Godwin Obaseki, to fish out the killers.

It said following the massacre of the police operatives, Governor Godwin Obaseki gave a directive immediately for the killers to be apprehended.

The statement disclosed that the hoodlums would be paraded before journalists on Monday.

According to the statement, a proper briefing of the operation that led to the arrest of the suspected killers will be given during the parade.

Osagie said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to protecting lives and property in the state and would never allow criminals have a free reign in the state.

“It is a bit of closure that the police have apprehended some of those suspected to have attacked the police station. Though we hear a good number of the suspects have been apprehended, we hope to get more information when the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Danmallam briefs the press tomorrow.

“The state government is committed to the security of Edo people and residents in the state. The incident in Afuze is condemnable and we commiserate with the affected families. We also hope that the speed at which the suspected culprits were arrested will bring some closure to the families, even as we await the full briefing from the police commissioner.”

It would be recalled that a gang of criminals had attacked the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo, where they massacred forum operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) a pregnant police sergeant and two other officers on duty.

