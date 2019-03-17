Controversial leader of the Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze is in the news again. He has tackled the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his statement that God would remove all problems in the lives of Christians.

Adeboye had during his sermon on GoldMyne TV said “In the name of the one who is called the Word, all your problems will be no more.”

Reacting on his Instagram page, Freeze said the statement was grossly misleading, as there was no such promise to believers in the Bible.

“All your problems? This is grossly misleading, as there is no such promise to believers in the scriptures that Christ or God will remove ‘ALL’ their problems.

“The disciples were often homeless, hungry and dressed in rags, Paul also had a thorn in his flesh that was never removed, let’s always keep these at the back of our minds before we allow ourselves to submit to inaccurate doctrines,” he said.

Freeze then quoted from 1 Corinthians 4:11 to back up his assertion. The New International Version of the text reads: “To this very hour we go hungry and thirsty, we are in rags, we are brutally treated, we are homeless.”

He also quoted the New Living Translation of 2 Corinthians 12:7, which said “Even though I have received such wonderful revelations from God. So to keep me from becoming proud, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger from Satan to torment me and keep me from becoming proud.”

