Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi, Chairman, Senate Ceremonial Committee of the university of Nigeria, Nsukka, has advised candidates who were seeking admission into the university through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

He urged the students to manage their time well, spend less time on social media and remain focused on their studies.

Ofokanci gave this advise in a lecture, entitled “Ethical issues and time management” delivered at the orientation organised for the 900 JUPEB candidates admitted for the 2018/2019 academic session.

Ofokansi said: “Spending too much time on social media and other frivolities will be a stumbling block towards achieving your dream of being admitted into UNN regular programme through JUPEB.

“Avoid bad friends and give serious attention to reading of recommended textbooks and doing your assignments.

“If you work hard in this one-year JUPEB programme, it will make it possible for you to be admitted in the UNN’s regular programme next year.”

Earlier, Prof. Aloysius Okolie, the Director of UNN-JUPEB, said that the programme had been firmly institutionalised in UNN, following the inauguration of JUPEB administrative office by the vice chancellor.

“The management of JUPEB appreciates the cooperation, commitment and support shown by the vice chancellor to the programme.

Okolie told the candidates that registration for the programme did not in itself guarantee admission and safe passage into the regular UNN programme.

“What guarantees your admission into the university regular programme is your good grade and the onus lies on you to succeed or fail,” he said.

In an interview with NAN, some of the candidates promised to work hard in order to make the required grade in the JUPEB national exam to qualify for admission into the UNN regular programme next year.

