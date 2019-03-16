Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has advised the new candidates of Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) to shun anti-social behaviour while on campus.

Ozumba gave the advice in Nsukka on Friday at the orientation organised for the 900 JUPEB candidates admitted for the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said: “My advise to you is to eschew all forms of anti-social behaviour, like cultism, violence and sharp practices.

“Rather, read your books and make the university/JUPEB handbooks your inalienable companion.

“We have competent and committed JUPEB management board that will assist you to realise your dream of transiting into the regular programme of the UNN.”

The university boss, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Charles Igwe, said that the institution joined the JUPEB programme in October, 2014.

“We admitted 294 pioneer candidates during the 2014/15 academic session and since then many candidates that met required grades in the JUPEB exam have been admitted into UNN regular programme.

“Before I bow out as the vice chancellor of the university in June, I will approve a permanent site for JUPEB programme,” Ozumba said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ozumba had earlier inaugurated a well-furnished administrative office for JUPEB at the first floor of the UNN old library building.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

