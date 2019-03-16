Mrs Titi Akinsanmi, Head, Public Policy and Public Affairs, West and Francophone Africa, Google, on Saturday said the right support system was important for women to succeed in the technology space.

Akinsanmi disclosed this at the 6th edition of the Google Women Techmakers programme, organised in commemoration of the International Women’s Day in Lagos.

The Google Techmaker programme is an avenue where Google provides visibility, community, and resources for women in technology globally.

Akinsanmi spoke on the topic,” Informed, Involved and Sustained Impact on Africans Digital Economy”.

According to her, the ability to succeed as a woman in the tech space is built on communities that give the right support system to the woman.

“Apart from having the right support system from the community, there is a need for the woman to have the capacity to believe in herself.

“A woman should be able to ask questions when she needs help, firmly believe in herself even when things are shaky and have the ability to give back to the society, impacting meaningfully,” she said.

Akinsanmi said that for a woman to succeed, she needed to have the validity syndrome and be flexible.

The woman, she said, should not stay stagnant, but keep upscaling herself and consciously impacting on the lives of others.

According to her, the home front should also not suffer while she is aiming to be better in her field.

“The right support system is of essence, ensure that the partner is aware that what you do is central to the home, deliberately be a good communicator for the sake of the children.

“A woman needs to make best use of technology in reaching the home front, and constantly remind herself why it is important to be connected,” she said.

Akinsanmi urged the women to hold their narratives by self-promoting themselves so that the young ones would know the contributions they had made in the tech space and learn from it.

The Country Director of Google, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-chiazo, in a remark, told the women that for them to succeed is their choice.

Ehimuan-chiazo urged the women to reflect on what they had learnt at the event and consciously work hard to practise them.

“We have a choice to make; whether we will be visible or invisible, whether our obligation will matter or not, whether our dreams will be valid for not, and getting seats at a table or not.

“Making these decisions will depend on our courage, and so there is a need for us women to have the belief that we can make an impact,” she said.

