Persons living with various forms of disability in Ekiti have called for effective implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

Mr Funso Olajide, the General Secretary of the Joint Association of Persons With Disabilities in the state, made the call in an interview in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 signed into law, the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, criminalising discrimination against persons with disabilities.

The act prohibits all forms of discrimination on the ground of disability and imposes fine of N1,000,000 for corporate bodies and N100,000 for individuals or a term of six months imprisonment for violation concurrently.

Olajide explained that the law, if well implemented, would give persons with disabilities a sense of belonging and enhanced their standards of living.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the act into law; attributing it to why PWDs voted in large number for him during the Feb. 23, election.

“Our joy knew no bounds on the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the election considering the recent Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018 signed into law earlier this year.

“That singular act prompted the disability community in Nigeria to come out en-masse to exercise our franchise for him.

“The victories of the National Assembly members-elect in Ekiti, who have been longtime friends of persons with disabilities, gladden our heart. It is our belief, therefore, that they will do more for us than ever before, “he said.

Olajide admonished the winners to celebrate in moderation and see it as a call to service, urging the losers to accept the outcomes in good faith.

He assured the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration of the total support of the association in the quest to reposition the state.

