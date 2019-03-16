A night of tributes was held to honour the Late Professor Pius Adesanmi who died on the 10 March, 2019. The event was well attended by close friends and fans of his works who have never even met him in person. The event took place on Friday in Lagos.
A line of people waiting to sign the Condolence register
Chief Dele Momodu while speaking at the event
The mourners
Kadaria Ahmed
Lola Shoneyin
Mr Kunle Ajibade and Chief Dele Momodu at the event
Mr Kunle Ajibade
Mr. Segun Adefila signing the condolence register
Mr Ogaga Ifowodo and Lola Shoneyin
Victor Ehikhamenor reading his own tribute at the event
