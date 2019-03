Hundreds of Nigerians, on Saturday 16th March 2019, gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota Lagos, Southwest Nigeria to pay their last respect to the late Prof Pius Adesanmi who died in the Ethiopian Airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8, which crashed on Sunday, 10th March, killing everyone onboard.

The event was well attended by people from all walks of life.

See photos from the event below.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla

