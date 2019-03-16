Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has expressed deep sorrow over Wednesday’s tragic collapse of a three-storey building in Lagos.

Ajimobi, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, said he was saddened by the lives lost in the unfortunate incident and the pains it has inflicted on the bereaved families and loved ones.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health Dr. Jide Idris on Friday confirmed that 20 lives were lost in the tragedy.

The governor said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including schoolchildren, occasioned by the tragic and unfortunate incident. Many families are grieving now and the government and people of Oyo State share in their grief. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them, and also grant them the needed fortitude at this trying period. May the Almighty repose the soul of the deceased”.

The governor prayed for quick healing for the injured and the safe rescue of those who might still be trapped in the debris.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the incident, while enjoining Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to ensure that “those whose actions or inactions might have contributed to the tragedy do not escape the appropriate punishment.”

Ajimobi appealed to the public, especially stakeholders in the construction industry, to abide strictly with extant building regulations and also ensure that their works meet up with the required standards.

