Kaduna State Government said more security personnel have been deployed to Sanga Local Government where gunmen killed nine people in Nandu village on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by the Government Spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday in Kaduna

“Security agencies have been deployed in the area, and the State Emergency Management Agency has been directed to immediately provide relief materials to the affected community,” the statement said.

It said, the state government condemned the killings, and vowed not to allow criminal elements “triumph over our common humanity.”

“The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village.

“The government condemns this attack on the lives and security of citizens and appeals to our communities to resist those who do not want peace.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of their souls.

“Government, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions will continue to work towards sustainable peace.

“In this moment of grief, we must come together to defeat the machinations of those who have no notion of respect for the lives of others.

“Violence has left an unacceptable toll of death and injury, loss of livelihoods, pain and fear.

“We must overcome this by respecting our common humanity, settling differences peacefully and promptly reporting threats and suspicions to the appropriate authorities. Evil will never triumph over our common humanity.”

