Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has restated his commitment to ensuring that the Southern Senatorial District of the state produces the next governor in 2023.

Ayade, who spoke on a phone-in radio programme on Saturday in Calabar, insisted that equity and fairness dictates that the next governor of Cross River must come from that zone.

The governorship slot in the state has been rotational within the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

Former governor Donald Duke from the South served for eight years between 1999 and 2007.

Thereafter, former governor Liyel Imoke from the Central also served for eight years between 2007 and 2015 while Gov. Ayade from the North was elected into office in 2015 and has won his re-election for a second term.

“In fairness and equity, 2023 is the turn of the South and that was the commitment I gave. I will use every fibre in me to ensure that the next governor comes from the southern Senatorial District.

“Having insisted on keeping fidelity with the political zoning arrangement in the state in the run-up to my re-election, it is, therefore, incumbent on me to ensure that the south takes its turn to produce a governor in 2023.

“Fairness is fairness, equity is equity. I have preached equity, so it is my turn to do equity,” the governor said.

Ayade also used the interview to disclose his plans in ensuring gender balance in his next cabinet.

He said that there would be more women in his government in this dispensation.

