Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and quit partisan politics.

Daniel, who was the Campaign Coordinators of Atiku Abubakar, announced this in a letter to Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP.

In the letter, Daniel said he joined the PDP in Ogun State on Sunday, the 9th of September, 2001 at an event which was described as one of the most ceremonial political rallies in recent political history in the South Western part of Nigeria.

He said “We rose from that rally to create a highly robust and effective political campaign machinery which resulted in an electoral victory for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State in 2003; this movement and vibration affected the politics of the region positively with a victory in five states of the south-west.

“I served as governor of Ogun state for eight years and our administration till today remains a point of reference in terms of physical, social, economic, educational and human capital development since the state was created in 1976.

“Notwithstanding these widely acclaimed achievements however, our party, the Peoples Democratic Party ran into trouble waters towards the end of our administration (about the year 2009) which led to the sad loss in the election of 2011, and regrettably ten (10) years after the party has been unable to resolve those internal disputes and challenges.”

Daniel continued: “Let me also add, that in the last few months, I have had one of the rare privileges of traveling round the entire length and breadth of our great country on at least two occasions; the first being during my campaigns to become the National Chairman of our great party, and later as the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO).

“I must sincerely admit that in the course of all these travels, I have built a network of contacts, of friends and associates in a mutually rewarding relationships which I cherished most and greatly too. I am therefore persuaded that I have fewer points to make and prove in my Political journeys in partisan politics.”

According to him “My decision to quit partisan politics notwithstanding, I have decided to rejuvenate my charity based organization, the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF) which will literally continue to dispense succor to our people in need, address and assist in the areas of some of their health challenges; I also plan on resuscitation of the non-partisan Political Leadership Academy (POLA) which I established some years ago as a platform of political education to our citizens.”

He said he would nevertheless missed the company of his friends and associates and all those relationships he built in the course of the years all over the country.

