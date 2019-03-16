Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has installed 61 hydro met stations in Anambra, Imo and Cross River sub-basins to generate data on flood forecast and rainfall prediction for the country.

The National Project Coordinator, NEWMAP, Mr Salisu Dahiru, disclosed this at the NEWMAP Results Marketplace in Abuja on Friday.

NEWMAP is a World Bank supported project launched in 2012 aimed at reducing the vulnerability of soil erosion in target catchment areas in the country.

He said that the installed stations would help Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorogical Agency (NiMet) to generate data on flood forecast and rainfall prediction for the country.

“Installation of 61 hydro met stations across Anambra, Imo and Cross River sub-basins are at 100 per cent completion,’’ NEWMAP coordinator said.

According to him, NEWMAP has developed a framework for adoption of liquefied Petroleum Gas as low carbon alternative to firewood and kerosene aimed at reducing desertification and promoting job creation.

“We have also supported feasibility research with clear guidelines and investment opportunities for solar renewable energy in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mrs Maria Savaf, Practice Manager, Department of Environment, World Bank, commended NEWMAP for judicious use of its fund to address ecological challenges in the country.

Savaf said that NEWMAP has recorded a success story not only in Nigeria but West Africa.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke, commended NEWMAP for its intervention to tackle gully erosion and other ecological challenges in his state.

Okeke called other donor agencies to complement the efforts to address gully erosion in the state.

