The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has reaffirmed that the bank’s recently upgraded online banking platform for businesses, Omni Lite, is versatile, secure and user friendly. He urged business owners to take advantage of the services available on the platform which has been specifically optimised for them.

Those in the commercial sector such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), faith based organisations, educational institutions, non-government organisation and government institutions, can manage their transactions effectively and access an array of tailor made solutions designed to empower their businesses.

According to Akinwuntan, Omni Lite is primarily designed with business owners in mind. It comes with features to enhance businesses such as efficient and seamless cash flow management, easy view of all accounts and expenses in one place, convenient salary payment with bulk payments upload, management of loan payments, exchange rates calculation and other interesting features.

Further, Akinwuntan noted that with Omni Lite, customers have access to real time transaction details, domestic and interbank funds transfers and online loan requests. The platform comes with best in its class security tools to ensure that users are protected.

He enjoined business owners to register for Ecobank Omni Lite to discover how the platform can help grow and manage their businesses.

