Alhaji Muhammad Aderinto, Chief Imam of Workers Mosque at Old People’s Home, Yaba, Lagos, on Friday urged importers and manufacturers to always ensure that high quality standard goods were offered to consumers.

In his sermon during a Jumaat Service comemorating World Consumers’ Rights Day in Lagos, the cleric urged importers to ensure importation of high standard goods and raw materials for usage.

“Importers should ensure importation of quality merchandise because Nigerian consumers deserve the best always.

“My appeal to the clearing agents and freight forwarders is to always operate within the laws of the land by following guidelines of Standards Organization of Nigeria.

“Nigerian traders should always operate with the consumers in all sincerity to enable Allah to bless their income,” Aderinto said.

He also urged Nigerian manufacturers to improve on the quality of their products so as to sell more and export to other African countries.

Aderinto said that fake drugs suppliers should desist from such habits because they had endangered many lives in Nigeria. (NAN)

