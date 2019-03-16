Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has directed that the victims of the uncompleted building that collapsed in Bode Area of Ibadan, on Friday, be moved to the state hospital and given immediate and free medical attention.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Saturday.

The governor said that he was greatly saddened by the incident, which he described as avoidable.

While sympathizing with the victims of the collapsed building, he, however, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.

He said: “I’m greatly saddened by the collapse of the uncompleted building in which some people were initially trapped. This is very unfortunate and disheartening. But, we must give glory to the Almighty that no life was lost in the incident. I have directed the relevant agencies to ensure that all the victims are transferred to government hospital and be given immediate medical attention at no cost to them.”

The governor commended the rescue team for their prompt intervention which led to the evacuation of the victims without recording any fatality.

He said that thorough investigations would be carried out by the government to determine the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, adding that anybody found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Ajimobi said that his administration would continue to do everything possible to ensure the security and safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

The governor admonished professionals in the construction industry to ensure that property developers and building owners were compelled to adhere strictly to extant codes and town planning laws to avert future recurrence.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

