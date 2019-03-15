The Managing Director Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan said the “Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative,” is a platform designed to recognise women as special and unique customers who require tailor-made service offerings.

The Ecobank Managing Director who was speaking in Lagos reiterated that the concept is designed to provide women with the necessary support to help them excel in their endeavours, promote and grow their businesses and generally position them for increased participation, validation and contribution within the society.

According to Mr. Akinwuntan: “Increasingly, we are seeing the change in the attitudes of women, and their economic viability as individuals and leaders in their fields. Their banking and financial services as a whole therefore present vast opportunities, if properly understood and managed.”

Further, Mr. Akinwuntan said the launch is a charge to the society to challenge the status quo and strive for a balance by empowering females in their immediate environments and subsequently, on a macro level.

“Our female customers will become our flagship ambassadors and we have created this platform for them in line with the sustainability requirements of the Central Bank of Nigeria. These women will be provided with free health checks, training and empowerment sessions and other support tools from Ecobank. The Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative aims at empowering women by helping them build capacity to grow their businesses,” he said.

