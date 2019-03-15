Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has called for a study and research on determinants of external migration.

Mustapha made the call on Friday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Executive Intelligence Management Course 12 participants of the Institute for Security Studies.

The SGF, represented by Mrs Amina Shamaki, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, said that this would address and put the challenges of migration in proper perspective.

He urged the participants to embark on a specific study on livestock systems including pastoralism and ranching to address the frequent clashes between herders and farmers.

Mustapha said that the Federal Government has a strong desire to reduce the spate of insecurity and economic challenges occasioned by international migration.

According to him, innovative local initiatives are being developed in many parts of West Africa in order to facilitate and protect livestock mobility in a sustainable manner.

Mustapha said that the government had increased stakeholders consultation towards the development of the identified 450 grazing reserves being provided with facilities and security across the country.

He said that a large sum of money was recently provided by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the victims of the clashes in some parts of the country.

“It will be appreciated if you devote your time during the course to come up with research findings to assist government to address security and economic challenges in the country.

“The choice of course 12 theme, ‘Trans-humance and International Migration: Challenges of Good Governance, Peace and Sustainable Development in Sub-Saharan Africa’, bears a huge relevance to good governance.

“It goes without saying that good governance is key to sustainable development, peace and security of any nation. Accordingly, policies and programmes of government should be inclusive, participatory, transparent and accountable,” he said.

Mr Ayodele Adeleke, the leader of the delegation said that the institute had been running an executive course on intelligence management since 2007.

He said that members of the delegation were highly placed officers drawn from the military, paramilitary, ministries, departments and agencies.

According to him, the visit is for the participants to interact with the SGF on the theme of their course.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

