Rep. Douye Diri (PDP-Bayelsa), Senator-elect, has promised greater zeal and commitment to address issues of poverty and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

Diri made the pledged in Abuja on Friday after collecting his Certificate of Return as the Senator, representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District.

The senator-elect identified the high level of poverty and environmental degradation in the region as sources of concern to him.

According to him, the two issues will be given priority for the dividend of democracy to touch the lives of the people in the region.

“The House is uniquely its own; now I am going to the Senate; we are going to continue what we started in the House.

“I am very passionate about the restructuring of this country; I am very passionate about my Niger Delta, and the environmental degradation in the Niger Delta and the poverty in the Niger Delta.

“It is very dear to my heart the political imbalance of this country, I started with them in the House of Representatives and I will continue with it in the Senate,’’ he said.

Diri said that with all speculations now put to rest, he was prepared for legislative business at the Senate to start from June 9.

“I feel good at least today brings to a rest all those speculations; we have put that behind us and should be geared up for business from the June 9.’’

He, therefore, thank God for this victory and also appreciate the Bayelsa State governor and those who voted for him.

“I thank God for what we went through, it could only be God that has given us this victory, I want to thank God for keeping us, guiding us day and night inside the thick forests and the waters.

“In the rivers, by the ocean, it could only be God; I thank our creator, our keeper and the one who has made this day possible.

“I also thank the leader of the party in the State, the Governor of Bayelsa State he has been such a wonderful governor, a listening governor, a proactive governor, a passionate governor about the Ijaw nationality and the Niger Delta.

“To all of us from Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, all those who voted, all those whose votes counted and all those who were with me through the thick and thin in particular the campaign director.

“The Secretary of the campaigns and all the rest of us who campaigned from one community to the other, from one ward to the other, from one village to the other and from one local government to the other.

“Today is a day of victory to all of us, I celebrate you. You are the true people who won this election, not my humble self, thank you,’’ the senator-elect said.

