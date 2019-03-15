Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says his victory in the March 9 governorship polls calls for more sacrifice from him to justify the confidence the people reposed in him.

Emmanuel made the remark on Friday, while answering questions from newsmen at the Attah International Airport, in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

He vowed to remain focused and pledged that his administration would not be distracted by critics.

“Believe me; it calls for more sacrifice on my own part to serve my people so passionately and with everything that I can afford to put into this service.

“It is not yet time for us to answer critics, we will answer them at the appropriate time,” Emmanuel said.

The governor thanked the people of Akwa Ibom for showing him love with their votes and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He, however, tasked those who opposed him during the elections to brace up and congratulate him.

“So, let them just congratulate us and thank Akwa Ibom people for taking their fate into their hands.

“Right now, it is for us to show appreciation to our own people and do a lot more to tell them that we appreciate their support and their love, and that is what I am out for,” he said.

Emmanuel reiterated that his administration was committed to working for the benefit of all Akwa Ibom people.

