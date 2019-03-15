Barcelona will meet Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw on Friday, while Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League clash.

Juventus, who ousted Atletico Madrid with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Tuesday, were drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, who are back in the last eight after a 16-year absence.

Ajax got to the quarter-finals after they sent the three-time reigning champions Real Madrid packing in the Round of 16 with a 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, and prevailed 5-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool, the fourth English representative, will face Porto in a repeat of last year’s last 16 tie which they won 5-0 on aggregate.

United, initially drawn away, will play at home in the first leg to avoid a clash with Manchester City, who host Spurs in their second leg.

