A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Chief Wole Oke, has called on the Governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to effect genuine and positive change in the state.

Oke, a former Leader in Kwara Assembly, made the call on Friday in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday.

He said that with the declaration of the Abdulrazaq as the governor-elect, expectations of the people of the state had begun to run riot.

“The governor-elect cannot, therefore, afford to disappoint them. He cannot afford to allow the expectations of the people faint so early in his administration.

“He should lend the people his ears and be receptive to their demands, views, opinions and ideas, which will revolve around gratifying and maximising their well being,” he said.

The party chieftain also appealed to the governor-elect to embark on a change that would ensure meaningful, equitable and even development throughout the state.

“A change that positively impacts on the living standard and well-being of the people in terms of availability of potable water, not only in the state capital.

“Such change must reflect in every town and village in every local government areas of the state.

“Access to good health facilities for every citizen, no matter his/her place of habitation in any part of the state.

“The people’s desire is for a change that will take our youths away from the streets as job seekers and make them fully employed in order to legitimately earn their living.

“The people desire a change that will distinguish an Abdulrahman progressive administration from a Bukola era of stagnation.

“Kwara people are asking for a change that will leave a worthy legacy for generations coming behind.”

According to him, the people also expect the Abdulrahman to hit the ground running, adding however that the success of the governor-elect would depend on the quality of people he selects to work with him.

“The character of his administration cannot be divorced from the character traits of the personnel in his administration.”

Oke also appealed to the people of the state to keep hope alive and give the incoming government the necessary support, morally and spiritually.

“There can be no doubt that the governor-elect is determined to run a successful administration and perform as much as humanly possible and within the limit of available financial resources.”

