Popular Instagram sensation, Brodashaggi known for his funny skits that will make you laugh and forget all your troubles has concluded his NYSC.

Shaggi who is part of Davido’s DMW crew is one hard worker and multi talented entertainer. OBO noticed the comic act through his funny visuals on social media.

Every race has an end and not every athlete makes it to the end all the time, many will fall trying to get there.

It’s one of my happiest day as I made my Family Proud again. I can’t forget what my mum said last 2 years, she said “Samuel, you have to break this curse, you have to be a graduate, promise me you will, promise me you will”. Even tho it got tougher along the way back then in Unilag when I almost gave up everything, when I was determined to drop school, God you stood by me and today you completed my story. I really wish I can write more now but if I start , oloun I fit no type finish today but I just wanna say TAINK YOU JESUS, I wanna say Alhamdulilahi, I am grateful for this and here marks the beginning of a bigger journey.

From No 1 fine boy Agbero, I present to you

Educated Agbero😂❤️❤️🌹🔥❤️

