Leading digital-to-home pay-television operator, GOtv, has announced an exciting line-up of programmes for subscribers.

From 14-19 March, subscribers will have access to exciting telenovelas, movies, documentaries, sport, children and general entertainment programmes.

On the programme menu is another delightful episode of Women of Steel (showing on March 14 at 9pm on Telemundo), which depicts how love co-exists with rancor and friction. In the new episode, Pepito bids Carmencita a symbolic farewell. Indira is locked in a dungeon, where she attacks Tecolote and tries to convince Indio to release her.

Also, on offer is the soap opera, My Perfect Family (showing weekdays from Thursday 14 March at 4:00pm on Telemundo). This series tells the story of Los Guerrero, the five siblings struggling to achieve the American dream, get ahead after the death of their father and the deportation of their mother to Mexico. Los Guerrero must demonstrate that they are a very united family to face different obstacles and situations faced by immigrants in the United States.

Gangaa (showing weekdays at 8pm on Zee World) is at the point which Sagar prepares to fight his first case in court, but things do not go according to plan. In the meantime, Sagar assures Gangaa that he will win his case and get Yash punished. Subscribers will find out whether Sagar will make good his promise.

Exciting times await movie fans, as they will be served a variety of genres spanning comedy, thriller, and romance. These include The Big Wedding (March 17 at 6:30pm on M-Net Movies Zone; The House Bunny (showing 13 March at 7:00pm on M-Net Movies Zone channel 3); and The Taking Of Pelham 123 also showing March 17 at 7pm on BET channel 23.

Football fans have a vast array of fascinating games, including Italian Serie A matches between Cagliari and Florentina (showing on Friday 15 March at 8:30 pm SuperSport Select 5) as well as the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Levante (showing on Friday 15 March at 9 pm on SuperSport Select 2 and 4).

Also, to be broadcast are live matches of the CAF Champions League game between Horoya and Orlando Pirates as well as Simba and Vita Club (showing on Saturday 16 March at 2pm and 5pm on SuperSport Select 3 respectively).

Subscribers with interest in general entertainment can catch shows such as; Jude Judy (showing on March 16 at 10:55am on CBS Reality) and Dance +4 (showing on March 16 at 6pm on Africa Magic).

The kids have also an array of shows to keep them happy. There is Welcome to Wanye (showing on March 18 at 5:50pm on Nickelodeon); Rainbow Ruby (Sunday 17 March at 12:00pm on Jim Jam); Paprika (Weekdays at 10:20am on Disney Junior)

Subscribe to GOtv Plus or take advantage of the “Top Up” campaign and upgrade to GOtv MAX by paying a reduced fee of N2, 500 and gain access to all the exclusive football and entertainment programmes on GOtv.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

