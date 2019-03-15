A cross-section of people who patronise online shops and e-commerce have expressed different feelings over the new trend as more Nigerians embrace Information Communication Technology (ICT).

They made their views known in separate interviews on Friday in Abuja.

Mrs Shade Idem, an online customer, said that e-commerce was one of the best things that had happened to her and the economy of the nation in general.

Idem said since the introduction of online buying, life had been easy for her as she could stay in any part of the country and make purchases with ease.

She added that “ online marketing is the easiest kind of buying you can do when I go online, I select things that appeal to me and make the order and

the sellers deliver to me at my doorstep.’’

“It takes less than a month for the order to be delivered and if they do not deliver according to my specification, I don’t pay for the ordered items.’’

“You find that the things you buy online are cheaper than those people who bring to you to buy in offices or even sometimes in the market, so, online marketing for me is best.’’

Another respondent, Miss Chioma Ojiem, a student of University of Abuja, also commended operators of e-commerce marketing, saying that for her as a student, the system was just convenient for her.

Ojiem said she enjoyed it when she ordered for some of her learning materials from abroad and were delivered to her at the right time.

She added that “some online shops are quite dependable.’’

Mrs Tolu Aiyegbusi, who also said she had been patronizing online shops for some of her needs, added that the system had been working well for her.

According to her, she enjoys the `Black Fridays’ and other periodic massive sales most.

She said she had her bad experiences too about online marketing, but in all, she found the trend rewarding.

She added that “like some clothing items I bought on Black Friday sales, ordinarily they would go for twice the price I paid for when the sale was on.

“Most times, I wait for sales to make my purchases, especially children’s wears.

“Online marketing is cheaper and safer, you can stay in your house and order something and the sellers would deliver at your convenience.

“The customer is also at liberty to choose the mode of payment. There are items you pay on delivery, while some ask that payment be made before delivery.

“The most important thing is that a customer should find out more about what he or she is placing order for. There is a need for customers to choose size and colours for items ordered.’’

However, some other respondents said they had bad experiences with e-commerce and would not bother going there again.

Mr Izuchukwu Chimuche said he tried to buy things online severely but each time he regretted doing so.

He said “I saw a shirt I liked and ordered and paid for it but when it was delivered, it was not the size I thought but when I complained on delivery,

the delivery man refused to change it and asked me to put up a formal complain.

“There was a time I ordered for a cell phone and had to forfeit it because I did not enjoy it.’’

Nigeria as a nation joined the trend of e-commerce since the advent of increased smartphone users and internet penetration, buying things from food items to household materials.

The e-commerce industry witnessed tremendous growth since 2010 with companies like Jumia, Konga, Jiji, Payport, Ali express and economists say it would be to the benefit of the nation’ GDP.

