By Kazeem Ugbodaga, with Agency report

The Lagos State Government on Friday released the official figures of pupils and adult who died in Wednesday’s collapsed building on Lagos Island.

At a news conference at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Lagos, State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris disclosed that 20 children and adult died in the collapsed building.

According to him, the corpses have been released to the families for burial.

He said, however that 45 persons survived the collapse and were managed across some of the state health facilities, including Lagos Island General Hospital, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and the Gbagada General Hospital.

Others are Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

“Out of the 45 survivors known to the government as at this morning, 14, including 10 children and four adults, are still receiving medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.

“More survivors will still be discharged to their families before the close of work today, “ he said.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, commended the state government for prompt response and efficient healthcare management of survivors of the accident.

Adewole also commended the government for granting free medical care to the victims in order to remove any barriers to prompt, qualitative and comprehensive care needed or the rehabilitation of victims.

“I am greatly impressed by the promptness of the emergency response of the state and the efficient healthcare deployed to ensure that the survivors of the sad incident are stabilised and kept alive, “ he said.

The minister said that there were plans to strengthen the healthcare system across the states in order to address emergencies and save lives from emergency situations.

He urged other states of the federation to emulate Lagos State in order to attend to emergencies and save lives.

“I also want to appeal to the media and Nigerians to report suspected unregistered schools in an environment not ideal for learning, “ Adewole said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

