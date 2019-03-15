Many people are feared dead as two-storey building collapsed at Bode area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the building caved in around 5:50pm.

Large number of people and sympathisers are said to be at the scene to try to rescue trapped victims.

Rescue operation is currently ongoing.

Sympahisers have raised the alarm that many people were still trapped with no help coming their way.

The spokesman for the police in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that rescue efforts were on-going at the building site.

“What is important now is to remove the debris and rescue those involved and after that the number of causalities will be ascertained.

“The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu is here as well as the Fire Service carrying out rescue operations.

“The cause of the collapse is, however, yet to be ascertained.

Just Wednesday, a three-storey building collapsed at Ita-Faji area of Lagos Island, killing 20 children and adults while 45 people were injured.

