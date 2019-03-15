The Bauchi State Government has distributed mattresses, bed sheets, pillows and blankets worth N20 million to health facilities across the state.

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise in Bauchi on Friday.

She said that the items were specially designed for those on hospital admission, personnel and others in need of some form of health care.

“These items have special features both for the comfort and well-being of the patients and for the convenience of health care workers,” she said.

She explained that items included: 500 mattresses, 500 bed-sheets, 500 blankets, 500 pillows and 500 Macintosh, 500 pillow covers.

She said that the move was aimed at boosting the healthcare delivery in the state.

“This is especially pertinent with respect to the health needs of various population age groups with a resultant overstretching of the resources/capacity of the existing public health facilities requiring urgent interventions.

She said that state-owned general hospitals, specialist hospitals and primary healthcare centres would benefit from the items.

She appealed to the end users to put the equipment to good use and ensure that they were well maintained, protected and preserved to serve their purposes.

In his remarks, Mr. Adamu Gamawa, the Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency thanked the government for procuring the items to improve healthcare in the state.

He said that the objective to fill the gap in the health facilities and also to upgrade healthcare service delivery in the state’s public health facilities would be met.

He added that the distribution of the items would go a long way in improving service delivery of the primary healthcare in the rural communities.

