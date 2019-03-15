The Nigerian Army on Friday inaugurated a committee to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The committee is also to investigate allegations of misconduct against its personnel during the general elections.

Sagir Musa, acting Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement said as a way of ensuring that the Nigerian Army deployed for election security duties during the 2019 General Elections conducted themselves within laid down rules of engagement and the Code of Conduct, the army had set up a 9-member investigative committee, headed by Maj. Gen. TA Gagariga, with Brig Gen JM Ali, Brig Gen GO Adeshina,

Brig Gen MA Obari, Col AT Bitiyong, Col A Tanko and Col WA Bakare as members and Lt Col PAJ Ebuk as Secretary to investigate all allegations of misconduct against the army during the just concluded general elections.

“The committee is to submit its report not later than 31st of March, 2019,” it said.

The statement said the committee, which had already commenced action, was inaugurated by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General KAY Isiyaku on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS ) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai and admonished to carry out their duties objectively, fairly and transparently in line with its Terms of Reference. The committee’s terms of reference centred on thoroughly investigating the activities, actions and/or inaction of army personnel in all the States that alleged one infraction/wrong doing or the other. The Committee is also to collate and thoroughly analyze all reports to determine the veracity of the allegations, including the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor and the circumstances that led to the shooting to death of Lt Kurmi as well as that leading to serious injuries to an officer and some soldiers in the State. The Committee is further mandated to visit all States where issues have been raised about the conduct of army during and after the elections and also interact with Civil Society Organizations, sister security agencies and State Governors with claims against the Army. It would be recalled that the COAS, Lt Gen Turkur Buratai has on many fora, consistently soundly indicated that, under his watch, army personnel must remain apolitical, respect human rights and abide by the rule of law in all its official engagements within or outside Nigeria and in or out of conflict situation. The Nigerian Army troops were deployed for the elections under Operation SAFE CONDUCT that was set up to provide support to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to ensure hitch-free and successful elections in the country. The Chairman of the committee, Gagariga assured the COAS and all Nigerians of the committee’s commitment, resolve and determination to objectively and professionally address the major issues as contained in the Committee’s Terms of Reference.

