All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of 20 seats at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly election so far declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has so far declared the election results in 20 constituencies out of the 24 Assembly seats while the election in four constituencies are inconclusive.

From the results declared, five members of the 5th Assembly won their re-election bids.

Those who won their re-election are the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Tanko Tanko (APC-Awe North) and Mohammed Alkali (APC- Lafia North).

The election for Nassarawa Eggon East), where APC candidate, Muluku Agah is seeking re-election and Karu/Gitata State Constituency where APC’s Hashimu Gurku is seeking re-election, were declared inconclusive by INEC.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) won in five constituencies and Zenith Labour Party won in one constituency.

The 14 seats won by APC are Umaisha/Ugya, Toto/Gadabuke, Nasarawa Central, Udege/Loko, Keffi West, Kokona East, Akwanga North, Lafia Central, Lafia North, Keana, Awe North, Awe South, Wamba and Uke/Karshi constituencies.

PDP won in Akwanga South, Nasarawa Eggon West, Doma South, Obi 1 and Kokona West constituencies, while ZLP won Doma North constituency.

The elections in Obi 2, Karu/Gitata, Nasarawa, Eggon East and Keffi East were declared inconclusive.

The 5th Nassarawa State House of Assembly was dominated by APC.

