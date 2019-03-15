Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zara on Friday matriculated more than 13,000 students for the 2018/2019 academic session.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Ibrahim Garba told the new intakes at the Main Campus in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State to uphold the rules and regulations of the university.

Garba said that they should consider themselves lucky to have gained admission to the university because out of more than 40,000 candidates that applied, a little over 13,000 of them were admitted.

“You should therefore, consider the admission as a special privilege. The matriculation oath which has just been conducted today (Friday) is a ceremony that formally initiates you into the body of university community.

“By this process, you have been formally accepted into Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) rules and regulations,” he said.

Garba reminded the new students that by the matriculation ceremony they have sworn and affirmed that they would abide by the laws of the university and uphold its traditions.

He advised them to shun examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, indecent dressing and all forms of antisocial behaviour.

The VC assured them that the university had experienced and dedicated lecturers and supporting staff to train them to achieve future career ambitions.

“As fresh students, you should note that academic programmes in the university have maximum time frames within which must be completed.

“A student who could not complete his/her programme of study beyond the maximum period allowed or due to poor performance or unacceptable behaviour is compelled by regulation to withdraw from the programme and or the university.

“Ahmadu Bello University is an institution of great diversity in gender, ethnicity and religion and it is the largest and most cosmopolitan of all Nigerian universities,” Garba said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

