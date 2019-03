A woman and her dog were killed in Germany when both were struck by a train as she tried to rescue the pet that had wandered onto the tracks, Police said on Thursday.

The 53-year-old had desperately hurried after her dog as it ran into the path of the oncoming train in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Wednesday.

The accident shut down a section of railway for three hours.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp