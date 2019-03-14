The Edo Chairman of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) Mr Anthony Osaguona, says 1,000 persons are expected to benefit from the free oral health screening by the association on March 20, 2019.

Osaguona who disclosed this on Thursday when executive members of the association visited the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Edo council, in Benin, said the screening was part of activities to mark the 2019 World Oral Health Day.

He said the free screening would hold at Museum ground, King’s square in Benin.

The chairman noted that the Federal Government’s plan to phase out the use of Almagan in Dentistry and Oral Care in hospitals by 2020 may not work as planned due to failure by some states including Edo to establish the directorate of dental services.

Osaguona called for the domestication of the directorate of dental services to correct the anomaly.

“The measure will have helped to coordinate dental services and preventive measures on oral health diseases in Nigeria, in line with the Minimantal Scientific Convention in Japan.

“Almagan is a combination of materials used in filling the tooth in Dentistry, including mercury and other metals.” he explained.

He pledged the association’s commitment towards checking infiltration of quacks in the medical profession through adequate sensitisation of the public on the roles of Dentists in society.

Responding, the Edo Chairman of the NUJ, Roland Osakue, said the threats posed by quackery was not peculiar to the medical profession alone.

He pledged the union’s collaboration with the association to achieve its set targets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 World Oral Health Day , which is tagged: ‘Say Aaah, Take Action on Mouth Health’, will among others, feature road shows and distribution of oral hygiene products in Edo State.

