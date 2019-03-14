To minimise the huge casualties recorded during flooding in Plateau, Christian Aid, an international NGO, has conducted a simulation exercise (SIMEX) in Jos North, Jos East and Shendam Local Government Areas of the state.

The exercise, held between Tuesday and Thursday across the three localities, was aimed at creating awareness across communities on managing flood disasters when they occur.

Mr Fagbite Bamidele, the Senior Programme Coordinator in charge of Disaster Management and Peace Building in the Organisation, who spoke during the exercises, said that the event was part of its “Early Warning and Early Response” system developed to strengthen disaster preparedness in the state.

Bamidele said that the project, which is funded by the European Commission Civil and Humanitarian Aid Operation (ECHO), is targeted at detecting early warnings and how to tackle flooding emergency.

According to the programme manager, the choice of the three LGAs was based on their passed history of being flood prone areas.

Bamidele explained that the exercise was conducted in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Nigeria Red Cross.

