Some indigenes of Nasarawa State resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have charged the state Governor-elect, Mr Abdullahi Sule, to complete ongoing projects initiated by the out-going Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

The indigenes made the appeal while congratulating Sule on Wednesday in Abuja.

Sule of All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of March 9 Governorship election in Nasarawa State by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Salihu Yakubu, one of the indigenes told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN): “ I want to join the good people of Nasarawa state to congratulate Mr A.A Sule, for his victory as the third executive Governor of our state.

“I prayed to Almighty God to grant him wisdom and ability to initiate meaningful projects that would impact the lives of citizens in the state,’’ he said.

Yakubu, while congratulating the Governor-elect for his victory in the election, also urged him to ensure unity among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the state.

According to Yakubu, the state is endowed with natural and human resources that can be harnessed for development.

He said that Nasarawa State had been a home of solid minerals, adding that the governor-elect needed to utilise the resources generated to create additional wealth for the benefits of the state.

Earlier, Mr Umaru Mailafiya, said the victory of the APC governorship candidate was not a surprise considering his wealth of experience and achievements in the private sector.

Mailafiya also appealed to the governor-elect to collaborate with Gov. Umaru Tanko-Almakura to ensure speedy completion of the 60 kilometre Lafia-Abuja Bypass to ease the long distance journey from the state capital to the FCT.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

