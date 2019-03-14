The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inagurated a new guest house for its personnel at the NAF Officers’ Mess (NAFOM), NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, as saying that the new guest house would meet the lodging needs of officers visiting Abuja.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration, AVM Kingsley Lar, said the guest house was well-furnished to provide comfort for, and project the good image of the NAF.

The air chief enjoined all who would be using the facility to do so with decorum.

Abubakar also added that, in the course of actualising the project, the main Mess also received attention with the construction of a Gazebo, Sit-Out Bar and the renovation of the main building.

He said that the project was another initiative of the current NAF leadership to improve the welfare of NAF personnel.

It consists of 10 rooms furnished with modern facilities.

In his remarks, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwagwu, Deputy Managing Director NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL), thanked the CAS for his relentless efforts at providing the necessary infrastructure for officers.

Nwagwu who is also a member of the Mess Committee expressed optimism that the project would meet officers’ needs.

