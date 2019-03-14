By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun the presentation of Certificate of Return to winners of last Saturday National Assembly elections across the country.

The presentation is being done in Abuja where all winners of the elections are gathered to receive their certificates from INEC.

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yusuf has already addressed the gathering of senators-elect and house of assembly members-elect.

As at the time of filing this report, some of the winners have received their certificates while others are still waiting for theirs.

