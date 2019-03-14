By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hundreds of sympathisers have besieged the General Hospital, Lagos Island to donate blood to surviving victims of Wednesday’s collapsed building on the Island.

The Lagos State Government had called for donation of blood to help injured victims survive.

On Thursday, hundreds of well-wishers have thronged the hospital to donate blood for the victim.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee, Dr. Modupe Olaiya, said that hundreds of residents had voluntarily donated bloods to treat the victims.

She said aside the General hospital, more centres had been opened to assist in collection of blood for patients, as the locations would also operate at weekends.

Olaiya appealed to Lagosians to often visit the hospital and donate blood for patients, as this would reduce the agony that victims of emergency often encountered.

